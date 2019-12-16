Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 12/16/19 AM

It's a chilly start to our day with lows beginning in the 30s with some patchy fog. By later today, expect sunshine with a cool high in the low to mid 60s. Otherwise, it should be a good day to be outside or get some shopping done. We warm up for Monday as winds come in from the south. Expect partly sunny skies and a high in the mid 70s. We stay in the low 70s for Tuesday as a cold front pushes our way. We'll like see showers and could see a possible thunderstorm. After the front passes, we're back to clear and cold. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 50s while lows plunge to around freezing. Expect plenty of sunshine to go with the colder weather.