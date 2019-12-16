Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 12/16/19 AM

It’s going to be a warm start to our week in the CSRA. Before a cold front arrives, southerly winds will raise our temperatures to the low 70s this afternoon with partly sunny skies. Overnight, that warm wind keeps our lows in the mid 50s. Rain arrives on Tuesday and sticks around most of the day as the front pushes through. Expect a high in the low 70s and don’t forget your umbrella. We’ll clear out for Wednesday as our temperatures take a plunge. Expect the rest of the week to see highs in the mid 50s with lows dipping below freezing for Thursday and Friday mornings. Lows will swing above freezing for next weekend as highs stay in the mid to upper 50s. Some clouds will build in for Saturday with a slight chance for a shower.