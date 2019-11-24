Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 11/24/19 PM

After the passage of a cold front, we’re free of rain and sitting in some cool November temperatures. Expect a cold morning tomorrow near freezing before climbing into the mid 60s with sunny skies. That trend continues into Tuesday with more sunshine and a high in the mid to upper 60s with a morning low in the mid 30s. We’ll be a bit warmer on Wednesday as southern winds bring in temperatures that could get to the low 70s ahead of the next front. We’ll see some showers on Wednesday, so please drive safely if you have any travel plans for Thanksgiving. Thursday will have nicer weather for the holiday with highs in the mid 60s and partly sunny skies. As long as you have on an extra layer, you can throw around the football outside with no problem. Black Friday shopping should be good too with highs in the low 60s and partly sunny skies. If you get out early, don’t forget your jacket as morning lows sit in the mid 40s. If you’re traveling Saturday, your weather is good with partly sunny skies but rain could roll in Sunday, so once again, drive safely.