Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 10/27/19

We’re back to warm weather in the CSRA, but we should probably be used to it by now since we’ve been above average for most of 2019. Expect more of the same tomorrow. After a cool morning, we’ll be back to the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will sit in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday as we see widespread showers and cloudy conditions. Make sure you keep your umbrella close by. You may need to incorporate that umbrella into your Halloween costume as scattered showers move through the area on Thursday with warm temperatures. A cold front will finally push through on Friday. It may be too late for Halloween but it will be a Fall start to November as highs drop back to the low 70s and upper 60s for the weekend with lows reaching the mid 40s to go along with the return of sunshine.