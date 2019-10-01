Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 10/1/19 AM

Welcome to the first day of October. The calendar made it but the weather is still stuck back in July. Expect more unseasonably hot temperatures today with a high around 90 degrees to go with a few clouds and the possibility of an isolated afternoon shower. We have more potentially record-breaking heat over the next few days as highs climb into the upper 90s by Thursday to go with plenty of sunshine. Be sure to stay safe in this heat and don’t get caught off guard by the time of the year. Upper 90s in October is just as dangerous as upper 90s in July. After another hot day on Friday, we’ll finally get some relief heading into the weekend. Expect clouds and highs in the low 90s as more seasonable weather finally rolls into the CSRA. Temps should stay in the 80s as we start the next work week with a chance for rain.