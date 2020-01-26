Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/25/20 PM

We’ve settled back into winter chill, and despite the sunshine today, it was tough to stay too warm thanks to the breeze. Tonight, expect cold conditions as lows fall to the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we’ll stay partly cloudy with a high around 60. Monday brings some cold rain as highs only get to the upper 50s with scattered showers. The sun will return for Tuesday with the chilly temps sticking around. Highs will hover around 60 through the middle of the week with lows in the mid 30s. You’ll eventually get a few clouds before rain chances come back for next weekend.