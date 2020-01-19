Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/19/20 PM

Winter has finally returned to the CSRA. After a few weeks of spring warmth, we’re back to the chill as a cold front has moved through. As winds push in from the north, expect lows to fall below freezing by morning. Lows will likely stay in the 20s for most of the work week, so make sure you’re wearing warm clothing and have warm places to be for your family and pets. Highs won’t be very warm in the afternoon either as they only reach the mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday and low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Despite the cold, we’ll have sunny skies throughout most of the week. By Friday, highs will get back into the 60s will lows above freezing as clouds move in and we’ll see some scattered showers on Friday and Saturday.