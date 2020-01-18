Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/18/20 PM

Could be a wet evening in the CSRA as a line of showers pushes through the southeast. While we’re not expecting any dangerous thunderstorms, please use caution on the roads while they’re slick. After some record breaking heat over the last couple weeks, we’re back to dive back into winter weather. As skies clear behind the passing front, highs will fall to the 40s and lows will get below freezing. Expect most of the work week to feature temps as far down as the mid 20s, so you may need the ice scraper in the morning for your windshields. Make sure you and your loved ones (pets included) have a warm place to stay. By the second half of the week, the sunshine will start to make way for some clouds and we’ll see temperatures slowly climb. Next weekend, highs will be back in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies and a chance for rain.