Today: A Lake Wind Advisory and Wind Advisory is in effect for the CSRA from noon today until 5am tomorrow. Winds will be west from 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts from 25 to 30 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2pm to 8pm for the majority of the CSRA. No outdoor burning today. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with morning lows in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, with highs in the low 70s.