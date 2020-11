Warmer temperatures start tonight through much of Thanksgiving weekend. A cold front will move through Thanksgiving day, however not much cooler air behind the front. We will see scattered showers tomorrow with a few isolated thunderstorms Thanksgiving morning and again in the southern part of the CSRA by afternoon. Clearing for Friday and warm temps in the 70s. The BIG story will be a major cold snap as we move into next week.

