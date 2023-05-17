WJBF
by: D.V. Wise
Posted: May 17, 2023 / 05:51 AM EDT
Updated: May 17, 2023 / 05:53 AM EDT
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)- A woman from Grovetown was taken into custody after shooting her stepfather Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 67-year-old Clarence Jordan, is at the hospital for treatment. That suspect is identified as 44-year-old Tasha Lawrence; …
