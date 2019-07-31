Breaking News
Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around 69.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

