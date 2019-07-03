Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, July 3, 2019

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

TOMORROW: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 104. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.