Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

