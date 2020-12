Super night to see the Christmas Star as we'll have clear skies, still a bit breezy tonight through early tomorrow morning. We'll enjoy above normal temperatures tomorrow through Christmas Eve. A strong cold front moves in Thursday (Christmas Eve) with rain and isolated thunderstorms. The air behind the front will be the coldest air of the season...just in time for Christmas! Highs will struggle to get to 40 degrees and Lows will fall into the Lower 20s. Not expecting any winter weather concerns.

