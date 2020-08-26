Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly cloudy with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly cloudy with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

