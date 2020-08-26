Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Today: Showers likely before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly cloudy with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.