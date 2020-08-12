Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

