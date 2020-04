It was a nice, warm day across the CSRA and that will continue into tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and a high around 80. Storms will roll in for Tuesday, so plan to keep things inside even more than usual. After the storms pass, we're looking at a stretch of beautiful weather. Highs will go from the mid 60s to the mid 70s as lows sit in the 40s and 50s. Not only will temperatures be nice, skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny, so it should be great weather to enjoy the outdoors.