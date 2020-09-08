Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Today: Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

