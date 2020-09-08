Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Another day on average, with plenty of sunshine. Humidity is also fairly low and will continue to be. There is weak high pressure to our north, which is why we are seeing such clear conditions, and normally where there is high pressure we also have heat, but luckily after the cold front passed through a few days ago, we still have that average and soon to be below average air mass that is still lingering. The tropics are getting shaken up, with two disturbances that are likely to produce new tropical depressions, and potentially bring another tropical storm or hurricane to our area. It really depends on how they traverse the caribbean, seeing as one disturbance is not doing so well out there. Back in the CSRA we can expect another great day of sunshine, with only a few clouds along the south of the CSRA. Temperatures are going to be even lower tonight than they were last night, as we continue to dip below average. Temperatures tomorrow are likely to be once again in the upper 80s with the potential of breaking through the 90 barrier once more. Which would still be on average.