GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - The South Carolina Sheriff's Association issued a press release Friday that it will not be enforcing a vaccine mandate within sheriff's offices across the state, and in other work places. This comes after President Biden announced September 9th Covid-19 vaccine mandates for employers.

The new measures require employers with at least 100 employees to make sure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require unvaccinated workers provide a negative test at least once a week.