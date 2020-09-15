Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Today: A slight chance of showers. Cloudy with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph. Chance of rain is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

