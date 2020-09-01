Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Today: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

