As of 8am: Sky is clear and temps are cold! VIPIR 6 Alert Day for this morning until 9am as temps will be at or just below freezing. Plenty of sunshine and cool today with highs in the upper 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with temps in the mid to upper 20s, so a VIPIR 6 Alert Day has also been issued for Wednesday from 12am until 9am. Sunshine will continue for Wednesday with highs also in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day: Becoming partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.