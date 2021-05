AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta Pride's celebrations are back next month after the pandemic canceled last year's events. that cancellation didn't just put an end to the festivities, it took big money away from the local economy.

Pride events benefit not only people in the LGBTQ community, but the City of Augusta as a whole. And this year, we can expect not just a weekend of events, but an entire week of an economic boost.