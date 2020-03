TENNESSEE (ABC News) - A Tennessee hospital won’t charge any medical fees for the dozens of patients who were affected by last week’s deadly tornadoes.

A spokeswoman for Cookeville Regional Medical Center told ABC News 82 people were treated for injuries after Tuesday’s storms that ripped through Nashville and other central Tennessee counties. The hospital will bill each patient's insurance company and accept the insurance's payment as payment in full, according to Melahn Finley, a spokeswoman for Cookeville Regional Medical Center.