Today: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Morning lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms for the afternoon. Some storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Highs in the mid 80s.