Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

