Today: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for rain and a few non severe storms. Rainfall totals could be from .50″-2″ over the next 24 hours. Highs way below average today in the low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms. Morning lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Highs low 80s.