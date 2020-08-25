Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 74. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light Southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.