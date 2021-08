Today: VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY: Tropical depression Fred will continue to bring in lots of tropical moisture and produce heavy rain and storms. Isolated tornadoes are also a concern, Rain totals from 1″-3″ could lead to localized flooding. Winds will be east from 5-15 mph with higher gusts. Highs mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Morning lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs low 90s.