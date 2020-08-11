Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high of 95. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

