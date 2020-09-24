Today: A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, September 24, 2020
