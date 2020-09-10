Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, September 10, 2020

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

