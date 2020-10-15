Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, October 15, 2020

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Becoming partly cloudy with a high of 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy with a low around 64. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 11am. Partly cloudy with a high near 83. West wind 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.