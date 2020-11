Freeze WARNING now in effect for Jenkins, Screven and Allendale counties. Expect temperatures below 32 degrees for a few hours overnight. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants. One more really cold night before we start to warm things up! Could see widespread upper 20s, be sure to bring in the pets and plants. High pressure will be off to our Northeast by late tomorrow, so we'll start to see warmer overnight Lows and daytime Highs by Friday.