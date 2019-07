Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 104.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.