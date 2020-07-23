Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, July 23, 2020

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

