Today: Rain and storms mainly during the afternoon with strong gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be south from 5 to 20 mph with highs gusts. Wind Advisory in effect from noon until 7pm this evening.

Tonight: Rain ending after midnight and turning very cold and windy. Morning lows in the upper 20s.

Christmas Day: Sunny, windy, and cold. Highs in the low 40s. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.