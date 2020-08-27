Today: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. Small chance for a isolated shower. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, August 27, 2020
