Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, August 27, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. Small chance for a isolated shower. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories