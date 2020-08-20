Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly cloudy with a high near 90. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, August 20, 2020
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly cloudy with a high near 90. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.