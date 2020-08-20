Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, August 20, 2020

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.