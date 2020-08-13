Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, August 13, 2020

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

