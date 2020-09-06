Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday September 6th, 2020

A cooler trend has set in with fewer showers for the next few days, and instead lots of sunshine. Temperatures right now in the CSRA are in the lower 90s and upper 80s, with few clouds above. This is due to the weak high pressure keeping the moisture lower, and the cold front to our south which has brought in cooler air. With these two systems in place, we are likely to see closer to average temperatures over the next few days. We have had a busy season so far with only one storm making it higher than Cat 1, we are likely to see more hurricanes later in the season. Right now we have three disturbances we are keeping an eye on. The one that has the highest chance is in between the other two, its track likely to build even more than the others before it hits landfall. Back in the CSRA it's going to be clear skies across the board, with no chance for showers over the next couple of days. Temperatures will be a lot cooler in the morning than we have been seeing, as they will be closer to average, as will too be the highs. Upper 60s and lower 70s for the low tonight and tomorrow morning. With the high being in the lower 90s upper 80s for the afternoon and evening. Looks to be average all week long, with another dip later into next weekend.