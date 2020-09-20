Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday September 20th, 2020

Mostly sunny skies and more of that crisp cool air for our future. To our south we see the clouds more so, thanks to moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. Temperatures are in the mid 70s and will drop to a jacket needing mid 50 by tonight. Breezes can still be expected for the next few days as well. The tropics are still bustling with more tropical waves popping up here and there, the only system we need to worry about for now is Tropical Storm Beta, currently gaining strength in the Gulf, but very slowly. We will most likely see some more clouds from her later in the week, with the potential for some small showers too. Back in the CSRA we don’t have to worry about any clouds tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the chilly mid 50s, but we will see the mid 70s once again for the afternoon. You may want to have a jacket handy on your way to school and work tomorrow, but you put it aside once you head off to lunch. More heat is coming, luckily it will remain fairly average, and the potential for another 90 degree day is low, for now.