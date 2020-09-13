Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday September 13th, 2020

Cooler temperatures are coming, and they look like they will be here to stay for a while. Right now temperatures are in the upper 80s and it was a perfect day for a beach trip, with showers and storms remaining in the south, and the temperatures reaching in the 90s once again. We can see the cold front creeping over to us, and once it passes we can expect a lot cooler temperatures, and lower dew points to make it much more comfortable for the week. In the tropics it is much less comfortable with many storms gaining strength and raging away, including Tropical Storm Sally, which is taking a similar path to Hurricane Laura, and Sally will likely develop into a Hurricane. Those waters are extremely warm and depending on if she stalls, which doesnt appear to be the case, she could develop into most likely a Category one maybe two by the time she reaches the Louisiana, Mississippi border. Back in the CSRA we will be seeing her effects mostly in the form of a few clouds, it is likely she will take away some moisture but her proximity would still bring a few showers and clouds coming off her larger mass. We can expect a bit of a clear out for tonight with fewer clouds leading into few clouds early tomorrow morning. They will build with temperatures in the mid to low 70s and then grow once more to get one last shot of 90s before we cool down when the cold front passes. It looks like those temperatures will be here to stay for a while, likely remaining below average for much of this and next week.