Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday, October 4th, 2020

A few clouds built into almost overcast skies today, as energy from Tropical Storm Gamma continues to spread across the CSRA. We are likely to see these clouds last through the night, but potentially clear up tomorrow morning, depending on how Gamma behaves over the next few hours. As of now it’s track is pushing off the Yucatan peninsula by friday and heading toward texas, where it could potentially gain more strength in the warm waters of the gulf. Gamma isn’t the only thing we have to watch out for, there is another tropical wave which could become a tropical depression tomorrow if not tonight. It is likely the two will not conflict, but we could end up with a double dose of trouble next weekend. Back in the CSRA we are expecting more clouds to push on up from the south, but not to the same extent as today. With Gamma traveling more westward the spread of the clouds wont be as northward. However if it does push off the Yucatan, chances are we will be seeing not only clouds but a few showers, potentially coupled with a cold front for next weekend. This evening is shaping up to be a cloudy one but a little warmer, the lows do seem to remain similar to last nights, but the highs tomorrow are going to be a slightly bigger change, with much warmer temperatures leading to the upper 80s potentially in the middle of the week.