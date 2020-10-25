Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday, October 25th, 2020

Leftover showers from last night’s cold front still remain in South Carolina but widespread clouds are for the entire south east. We are likely to continue this trend of clouds and rain all the way until the end of the week. The battle between hot and cool, is still raging on but soon the heat will no longer be the victor and the reason why is Zeta. After Zeta pushes through it will most likely suck out a lot of the tropical heat and moisture from the area. When that happens expect not only temperatures to go down but also the dewpoint, and humidity. We will have to contend with the showers however, and potential thunderstorms when it passes through. Back in the CSRA clouds will be strangling the CSRA tomorrow with a chance of isolated showers in the morning. We will likely see the clouds fade a bit into the evening. Tomorrow morning is still expected to be above average, but a little cooler than this morning, and the highs seem to be on par with what we had today. Soon the cooler air will return, and we could be seeing fall once again, to kick off November.