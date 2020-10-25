Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday October 25, 2020

Sunday morning rain is falling over the CSRA. Some isolated chances for showers throughout Sunday with high’s around 80. Monday morning will present some patchy fog for your morning commute with a mostly cloudy day. Tropical Storm Zeta has formed just south of Cuba and is moving slowly toward the Yucatan Peninsula and then towards the Gulf of Mexico. We will possibly see some rainfall from Zeta once it makes it’s way to the Gulf shore but the exact impacts will still be determined closer to Wednesday.