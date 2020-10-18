Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday, October 18th, 2020

A nice day across the CSRA, but there were a few clouds that stuck around a little longer. The clouds will continue to push southeast, and we will likely see some clearer conditions tonight. The now two areas of high pressure to our south in the upper levels are driving the heat and moisture into our area, while expelling and fighting back against the cooler air from the north. Normally in this situation we see clear conditions but that wont be the case this time, with a cold front expected to bring clouds, but not lower the temperature, we could be having unfavorable conditions for the middle of the week. Luckily we shouldn’t see any surprises from any tropical disturbances, seeing the only one that could become a depression is moving steadily south, unlikely to effect us any time soon. For tomorrow expect sunnier conditions with only a few clouds, and the temperatures to be rising in the afternoon. We do still expect some chillier conditions in the morning, so plan accordingly.