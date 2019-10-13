Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday October 13, 2019









Some much needed rain is in the forecast for your Sunday. This afternoon temperatures should hover in the low 80’s but rain chances will increase throughout the afternoon. We will see showers and storms moving through the area this evening into the night where they should begin to dissipate before Monday Morning. A tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch is expected through Monday morning. But, as we get through the day Monday we will clear up before seeing the next wave of rain move through slowly on Tuesday. The round of rain Tuesday should bring a good 1 to 2 inches of rain to the CSRA. The next few days will bring much needed rain to help curb some of the drought conditions around the area.