Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday, October 11th, 2020

With Delta pushing out we will see the clouds slowly break apart and clear out by tomorrow morning fully. Expect a few more showers throughout the evening tonight, and a little fog tomorrow morning. Its warmer, and its going to even more so with high pressure in the tropics circulating clearer and warmer air, but it will also be more moist. Expect higher dewpoints and therefore higher humidity, it will be muggy over the next few days. With that extra moisture we luckily wont be seeing the lift needed for many clouds or showers so expect more summer like conditions. This evening we can expect a few more showers, and cloudy conditions, but it wont last the entire night. We will see a few breaks in the clouds as we head into early morning, and then have them generally clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s lower 70s with the highs tomorrow being in the mid 80s. A cool down is expected later in the week.