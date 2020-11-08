Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday, November 8th, 2020

Another cloudy day in the CSRA with showers popping up, we can expect more frequent and stronger showers as ETA approaches but for now, they will remain isolated and scattered. We have a large area of high pressure to our northeast, which is keeping the heat contained as it flows up from the south. There is a large moisture injection, and the dry air we saw much of last week slowly getting wetter. More clouds and showers are expected from this, and the peak of which will most likely occur if ETA continues its current path, which is directly across us by next Saturday. More isolated showers are expected until then, but as it approaches the showers will become stronger and more widespread. Tonight temperatures are going to remain fairly warm and stick in the 60s, and tomorrow temperatures will be fairly close to what we saw today. Warm and humid, it may not be a great start to the work week or a great work week in general, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we could be seeing below average temperatures again, with very sunny skies.